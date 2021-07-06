Need to enlighten youth on 'Arsha Dharma' ethics: TTD

Tirupati, July 6 (IANS) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) additional executive officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Tuesday said there is an urgent need to enlighten youth on the ethics embedded in 'Arsha Dharma' after the recitation of 'Ravana Samharam' from 'Yuddhakanda' here.

"Sri Mahavishnu took the human incarnation of Sri Rama to show the world that when Dharma is followed evil cannot survive. All his life Sri Rama followed Dharma and killed the powerfu demon king Ravana," said Reddy after the recitation at Vasantha Mandapam.