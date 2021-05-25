Neel to get more remuneration for NTR31

Without a doubt, Kannada filmmaker Prashanth Neel currently has more craze than the other top directors. Telugu top heroes are not giving him a chance to relax and producers are tempting him with hefty advance payments.

The much-hyped sequel to his mega-blockbuster ‘KGF’ is getting postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even as ‘KGF Chapter 2’ is awaiting the release, he has launched a biggie with Prabhas and announced another biggie with NTR (#NTR31). He is currently filming ‘Salaar’ with Prabhas and Shruti Haasan for the same production house of ‘KGF’ movies.