Neel to get more remuneration for NTR31

Without a doubt, Kannada filmmaker Prashanth Neel currently has more craze than the other top directors. Telugu top heroes are not giving him a chance to relax and producers are tempting him with hefty advance payments.
The much-hyped sequel to his mega-blockbuster ‘KGF’ is getting postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even as ‘KGF Chapter 2’ is awaiting the release, he has launched a biggie with Prabhas and announced another biggie with NTR (#NTR31). He is currently filming ‘Salaar’ with Prabhas and Shruti Haasan for the same production house of ‘KGF’ movies.
However, he will direct his second Telugu film with NTR for the Telugu production house Mythri Movie Makers. Allu Arjun and Geetha Arts are in queue to sing him next. However, Bunny and Geetha Arts would announce their project after seeing the result of ‘KGF Chapter 2’.
Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel is making hay while the sun shines and he is taking bigger remuneration for NTR’s movie. He will be paid more than what he is receiving for ‘Salaar’. If both ‘KGF Chapter 2’ and ‘Salaar’ also turn blockbusters, then his graph would peak further.
#NTR31 will start rolling next year.
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu