Neelam Pathania: Healthy competition in TV industry has improved quality of shows

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actress Neelam Pathania feels there is a healthy competition among all the players in the television industry when it comes to providing entertainment, which has worked in improving the overall quality of shows.

"Our industry is churning out interesting stories that are not just relatable but entertaining at the same time. While things were not going well in between, the industry is evolving for the better now. There is also healthy competition when it comes to providing wholesome entertainment to viewers," she told IANS.