Neena Gupta on complex prosthetic process behind her look in 'Sardar Ka Grandson'

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta shared that she and her team had to go through 10 rounds of experimentation at times, to get the prosthetics right for her look in the upcoming film "Sardar Ka Grandson".

"The team left me astounded by the amount of effort they put in helping me get the perfect look. Sometimes we went through 10 rounds of trying to get the prosthetics right. They also made sure to experiment with different kinds of materials, so the prosthetics wouldn't hamper my performance," Neena said.