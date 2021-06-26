Neena Gupta shares a memorable picture with Shekhar Kapur

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Neena Gupta shared a slice from the past with fans on Saturday. The actress posted on Instagram an old black and white picture of her with filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

"Uff memories...with shekhar kapoor in khandaan series in 1985," she wrote alongside the image.

"Khandaan" was one of the earliest popular soaps on Doordarshan. The weekly show featured a huge ensemble cast, and was Gupta's first TV series.