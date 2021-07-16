Neena Gupta shares emotional video recalling moments spent with late actor Surekha Sikri

Taking to Instagram, Neena posted an emotional video of her recalling moments spent with her late senior from the National School of Drama (NSD)."A sorrow shared is a sorrow halved...so I thought of sharing my sorrow with you all. I saw her for the first time during my course at NSD. As a student, I used to watch her perform on the stage and then used to tell myself that one day I have to become an actress like her," Neena said in the video.For the unversed, Neena had shared screen space with Surekha Sikri in 'Badhaai Ho' (2018).Sharing her experience of working with Surekha Sikri, Neena stated that the late actor did not leave any stone unturned to give her best in any shot."I used to keenly observe her acting. I learned so much from her and there's so much left to learn from her. I feel so sad that she is no more," Neena grieved.Surekha Sikri was 75 when she breathed her last in Mumbai on Friday morning. She suffered a heart attack.In 2020, she had suffered a brain stroke and in 2018, she had gotten a paralytic stroke.Speaking of Surekha Sikri's acting career, she had made her debut with the 1978 political drama film 'Kissa Kursi Ka', and since then she had entertained viewers with several versatile roles. Her portrayal of a strict grandmother in the TV show 'Balika Vadhu' made her extremely popular.In 2019, she had received the National Film Award for her role in the film 'Badhaai Ho' (2018). She was last seen in Netflix's 'Ghost Stories' (2020). (ANI)