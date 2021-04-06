Neena Gupta to play Big B's wife in 'Goodbye'

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress Neena Gupta will play Amitabh Bachchan's wife in the film "Goodbye". This is the first time Big B and Neena Gupta will share the screen.

Neena says she loves her role and is excited to be paired alongside Big B.

"When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script and one doesn't think about anything else, when the script is this exciting. Even the role is beautifully written and I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr. Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it," says Neena.