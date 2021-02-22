Neena Gupta wears 'green on green', treats fans to breathtaking view

The 'Badhaai Ho' star took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself posing amid the gorgeous place.In the picture, Neena is seen dressed in a green pull over a chequered green shirt, and pair of black denims. Sporting short hair, the actor accessorised her look with black pair of sunglasses and a matching sling bag.In the backdrop is a gorgeous view of mountains and the actor seems to be cherishing her time at the breathtaking location. As she did wear green on green, Gupta captioned the post in Hindi, " Harey pe hara."Celebrity followers including Vaani Kapoor and more than 12 thousand followers liked the post. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left lovable comments.One wrote, "So pretty ma'am', another chimed in saying, "Looking fabulous (with a red heart emoticon)."Of late, the 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor has been quite active on social media and keeps on updating fans about her activities by posting pictures and videos.Earlier, Neena Gupta shared a mesmerising view of hills and the snow-capped mountains -- that she saw during her morning walk in Mukteshwar. (ANI)