Neeraj Goswami glad viewers are liking 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Neeraj Goswami sounds happy talking about how the new track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) is being loved by the audience. The actor plays the role of Parth Birla in the third instalment of the trilogy.

"We are glad that the viewers are liking it. Looking at the kind of hard work everyone is putting in to make this show work, it's a bit of a relief and a constructive encouragement. This is a big show, a big platform. Let's hope this show works wonders for everyone associated with the show," he says.