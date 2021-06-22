Neeraj Kabi: 'Sherni' for me is an attitude

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actor Neeraj Kabi feels the word 'Sherni' (tigress) defines an attitude and should not therefore be seen as gender-specific.

"Sherni for me is an attitude. It is not gender biased. So, I would call even a male a sherni or a lady a sherni," Neeraj told IANS.

The Vidya Balan-starrer "Sherni" dropped digitally recently, and Kabi is part of the cast.