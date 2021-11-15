Neeraj Madhav to lock horns with Silambarasan TR!

The recent buzz is that the talented young Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav of Drishyam, Charlie , and The Family Man fame is said to be the antagonist in Silambarasan TR's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu(VTK). Produced by Vels Film International, Gautham Vasudev Menon is directing the film.

AR Rahman is composing the music for VTK , Jeyamohan is penning the dialogues, and Thamarai is writing the lyrics.

Marathi actress Kayadu Lohar will be seen playing Silambarasan TR's pair in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.

Recently, the makers of the film shot a high-octane action sequence in Mumbai under the stunt choreography of Lee Whittaker of Fast and Furious 5 and The Spy Next Door fame.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is likely to hit the screens in February 2022.



