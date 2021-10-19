Neeraj Pandey's 'Special Ops 1.5' trailer unravels Himmat Singh's past

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): The makers of the hit action-packed series 'Special Ops' have released the trailer of the next instalment 'Special Ops 1.5' that gives a glimpse into the making of master spy Himmat Singh, played by Kay Kay Menon.



Along with Menon in the titular role, the powerhouse ensemble cast includes Aftab Shivdasani, Vinay Pathak, Gautami Kapoor, KP Mukherjee, Parmeet Sethi and many others.

'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story' is a prequel narrative that delves deeper into the layers of how Himmat Singh became the fierce agent of Indian Intelligence.

The almost two-minute-long trailer takes the audience back in time to unravel the formative years of agent Himmat Singh. He is seen wading his way through the dark alleys of politics and red-tapism in this action-packed instalment.

Shot across Mumbai, Delhi, and multiple locations like Malaysia, Ukraine, and Mauritius, 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story' is a retelling of the nation's greatest threat who soon becomes the nation's greatest spy as he fights corruption and politics that infests the system.

Talking about the upcoming season, director Neeraj Pandey shared, "Special Ops has managed to create a space in the hearts of audiences as each character's story became an intense driving point in the series. But one character that massively stood out for fans was Himmat Singh. With 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story', we wanted to build the Universe of Special Ops and give fans of our show a glimpse of the making of their favourite R&AW agent. Viewers will see what made Himmat Singh the man they loved in the first instalment."

Adding to the same, actor Kay Kay Menon said, "Through 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story', what we have managed to create is an extremely unique experience of delving deeper into why Himmat Singh - The R&AW Agent is the way he is. The audience has been introduced to his shortcomings and brilliance but through this instalment, moments that led him to become a resilient agent with an undying attitude for his missions."

He further talked about what makes Himmat Singh different, when it comes to his past.

"'Special Ops 1.5' will see the more impulse-driven youthful side of Himmat which required the actor in me to adapt to it without losing the basic grain and essence of the person called Himmat. It had to be done in a way that, though he is different, yet the audiences could extrapolate and feel that yes this person would and could become the Himmat that we have seen in 'Special Ops 1'."

The highly anticipated prequel 'Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story' will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from November 12 onwards. (ANI)

