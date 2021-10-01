Neeru Bajwa's 'Snowman' to release on January 7

The film was originally set to release on September 10 but got delayed due to the shutdown of cinema halls in several areas amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Announcing the new release date, singer Gippy Grewal, who is one of the producers of the film, took to Instagram and wrote, "#Snowman In Cinema's 7th January 2022."Directed by Rana Ranbir, 'Snowman' also stars 'Gallan Kardi' fame singer Jazzy B and Arshi Khatkar.Besides 'Snowman', Neeru is also waiting for the Diwali release of 'Paani Ch Madhani', starring her opposite Gippy Grewal. (ANI)