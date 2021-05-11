Neetha Shetty: Working during this situation is quite stressful

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actress Neetha Shetty has been playing a cop in quite a few shows lately, and her new outing sees her solve a mysterious death in a haunted setting.

Neetha will be seen playing the role of a police officer in an episode of the segment "Manohar Kahaniyan'' in "Tata Sky Adbhut Kahaniyan". She sets out to crack the mystery around a death in a haunted house. This series also features actors Sumit Wadhwa, Anand Sharma, and Neha Singh.