Neeti Mohan: Can't describe in words what a beautiful journey pregnancy is

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Singer Neeti Mohan is expecting her first child with husband, actor Nihaar Pandya. On Thursday, she posted to reveal how privileged she feels to be blessed with motherhood.

Neeti posted a picture on Instagram and wrote: "Can't describe in words what a beautiful journey pregnancy is!!! It's a miracle that there is life growing inside of you. A small heart beating and tiny little feet kicking from time to time. And now that the baby can hear from the womb I love singing all the more."