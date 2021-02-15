Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya expecting first child

  1. Sify.com
Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Singer Neeti Mohan and her actor husband Nihaar Pandya are expecting their first child. Neeti posted a couple of pictures on Instagram on Monday, their second marriage anniversary, to make the announcement.

In the images, Nihaar is seen kissing Neeti's baby bump.

"1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be what better day to announce than our second Anniversary! @nihaarpandya," Neeti captioned her post.

Nihaar, too, shared the same pictures on his profile on the photo-sharing website.

"1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! Happy Anniversary my Love. You make everything worth it. @neetimohan18," he wrote as caption.

Nihaar and Neeti tied the knot in February 2019.

