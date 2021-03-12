Neeti Mohan on Shreya Ghoshal's B'day: We say cheers with our babies this year!

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Neeti Mohan tweeted a special birthday message for Shreya Goshal on Friday. Incidentally, both singers are currently pregnant with their first child.

Posting a throwback picture with Shreya, where the two hold coffee mugs, Neeti wrote: "Last year we were doing cheers with coffee and this year will cheer with our respective babies. Happy Birthday @shreyaghoshal You are and will always be an inspiration. May god bless you with healthiest pregnancy, delivery & motherhood #HappyBirthdayShreyaGhoshal."