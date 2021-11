Neeti Mohan turns 42, receives birthday wishes from sisters

As the singer turned a year older, her sisters, Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan took to their Instagram Stories and wished their sister on her big day.Mukti had posted a pre-birthday story for the singer that said "Who's birthday it iiiiiiis? @neetimohan18 @stregismumbai #ByTheMekong."Shakti had posted a picture of a cake on her IG Story that said "Happy Birthday" while tagging her sister Neeti."Doo ka pre-birthday celebration @neetimohan18," the story said.Apart from that, Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma too wished the singer.Neeti Mohan is a versatile singer and is known for her songs such as 'Bang Bang', 'Jiya Re', 'Tu Hi Tu Hai' and many more. The 42-year-old has sung in Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada and Punjabi.She got married to Nihaar Pandya in 2019 and the couple welcomed a baby boy this year in June. (ANI)