Neetu Kapoor excited to appear with daughter Riddhima on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

The mother-daughter duo recently shot for the show.Sharing a few pictures from the sets of 'TKSS', Neetu took to Instagram and wrote, "Always so much fun with @kapilsharma and this time with my daughter @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial making it more fun and exciting. Stay tuned for this joy ride @sonytvofficial #TheKapilSharmaShow."Riddhima, too, expressed her happiness on marking her presence on the comedy show with her mother."Take time to make your soul happy...Had one of the most amazing (laughter) filled evenings yesterday at @kapilsharmashow with mom @neetu54," she posted on Instagram.In one of the images, Neetu and Riddhima can be seen sharing smiles with actor Archana Puran Singh, who has been associated with the show since 2019.The previous episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' was graced by veteran actors Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha. (ANI)