Negative Covid report or vax certificate must to enter Colombia

The PCR test must be performed 72 hours in advance, while the last Covid vaccine dose must have been applied at least 14 days before the travel, the minister said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

"If you have been vaccinated less than 14 days before, you must also submit the PCR test 72 hours in advance. We are not going to prohibit the entry of any Colombian resident; everyone can enter," he explained.

Ruiz added that the government's decision is based on an increase in infections in recent weeks in the South American country, as well as to allow the mass vaccination process to continue unimpeded.

The official said that all travelers entering Colombia, including citizens, residents, diplomats and tourists, must fill out the Colombia migration pre-registration form online.

Colombia has registered 5,082,762 confirmed Covid cases and 128,821 deaths from the disease, according to the government's latest report.

