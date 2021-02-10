Neha Bhasin's 'Taara' promises Valentine's Day vibes, to release on Feb 11

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) With Valentine's Day round the corner, singer Neha Bhasin is all set to celebrate love with her latest track, scheduled to release on February 11.

Titled "Taara", Neha's new song aims to blend classic acoustics with poetic lyrics.

"The intention behind the song is to be able to bring in the old wine served in a new bottle vibe. It is an ode to Punjabi folk music coupled with classic melody and a subtle touch of modern acoustics," Neha says.