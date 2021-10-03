Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi blessed with baby boy

Taking to his Instagram handle, Angad shared a picture of him and Neha from a pregnancy photoshoot where the two are seen wearing classic white-and-blue outfits.Along with the photo, Angad announced the news and shared that both the mother and the baby are healthy."The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both Neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the "baby" title to the new arrival. #Bedisboy is here!!!!! Waheguru mehr kare @nehadhupia," he wrote the caption.Fans and fellow members of the film fraternity poured in congratulatory messages on the happy post."Congratulations guys," actor Sagarika Ghatge wrote."Many many congratulations Angad and Neha ji," a fan added.The couple announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19.Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months later. (ANI)