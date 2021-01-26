Neha Dhupia joins Vidyut Jammwal in 'Sanak'

"Happy to be joining this cool crew... When love is in danger, nothing can stop the rage! Presenting #Sanak, our next action extravaganza, A #VipulAmrutlalShah Production, starring @mevidyutjammwal, @rukminimaitra, @nehadhupia and @iamroysanyal, Directed by @kanishk.varma," she wrote on Instagram along with the poster of the film.

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Actress Neha Dhupia on Tuesday confirmed joining action star Vidyut Jammwal and debutante Rukmini Maitra in the upcoming action thriller, Sanak.

The Vipul Shah production has Bengal actress Rukmini making her Bollywood debut. With the film, Vidyut and Vipul reunite after Force and Commando franchises.

Sanak is directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Shah along with Zee Studios. The film also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal in a major role.

