Neha Dhupia to star in and produce short film, Step Out

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Jan 27th, 2021, 13:00:07hrs
Mumbai, Jan 27 (IANS) Actor Neha Dhupia is all set for her next project, a short film titled ‘Step Out. 

The film is a 10-minute psychological thriller that talks about various issues plaguing society. 

Neha is also donning the producer's hat with this project. 

Talking about the film Neha tells IANS, "Step Out is a film that has an important message, which needs to be told. It is a short but a very powerful story that appealed to me instantly, not just as an actor but even as a producer. I have always wanted for Big Girl Productions to be a home for stimulating, entertaining and relevant content and Step Out is the perfect fit." 

The film is directed by Hridaye Nagpal and slated to release on February 4 on Disney+Hotstar. 

