Neha Dhupia's daughter accompanies her for a shoot

Taking to Instagram, Neha posted a string of images and videos, in which we can see the little one standing next to Neha while the latter is busy getting her make-up done."My most favourite person in the whole wide world visited our set and was pro at it all from make- up to posing to adding to the madness ! I love you my baby girl.. always by my side," she captioned the post.



In one of the clips, Mehr can be seen applying eyeshadow on Neha's eyelids.



Neha is currently expecting her second child with actor Angad Bedi.



Last month, the couple announced that they are all set to become parents for the second time. Neha and Angad married each other in May 2018, and they welcomed their daughter Mehr just a few months later.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha was last seen in the short film 'Devi', alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. Speaking of Angad, he recently featured opposite Mouni Roy in the music video of 'Baithe baithe' song.