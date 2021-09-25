Neha Kakkar, Farhan Sabri create new fusion song 'Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga'

Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar collaborated with DJ Chetas and Farhan Sabri for the song 'Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga' that releases on Saturday.

'Bol Kaffara Kya Hoga' has the original vocals of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan from 'Dulhe Ka Sehra'.

Talking about the song, Neha said, "It makes me immensely happy to have sung a fusion of such iconic songs rendered by amazing artists of the music space. My love and gratitude for presenting me with an opportunity and the creative freedom to reimagine it. I hope the listeners will love it as much as I loved singing it."