Neha Kakkar gifts 'cricket pitch' to brother Tony

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar has shared that she has a big surprise waiting for her musician brother Tony Kakkar at home.
Neha posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen getting a cricket pitch prepared in the backyard of her home.
"Cricket pitch at home! Work in progress …. Gift kaisa laga @tonykakkar -- Aapki choti behan #NehaKakkar," she wrote alongside the image.
Earlier this month, Neha, who is ruling the roost with an array of superhit songs including "Aankh marey", "Dilbar", "O saki saki" and "Garmi", spoke of her upcoming music video "Majaneya", starring telly-couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.
--IANS
