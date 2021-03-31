Neha Kakkar gifts 'cricket pitch' to brother Tony

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar has shared that she has a big surprise waiting for her musician brother Tony Kakkar at home.

Neha posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen getting a cricket pitch prepared in the backyard of her home.

"Cricket pitch at home! Work in progress …. Gift kaisa laga @tonykakkar -- Aapki choti behan #NehaKakkar," she wrote alongside the image.