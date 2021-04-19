Neha Kakkar: My fans are my extended family

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar says she loves creating content and interacting with fans on social media. The signer along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh will create short content for a social media platform.

"I love social media. My fans are like my extended family, they give me so much love and appreciation for everything I do, and that's what I love about it. I'm looking forward to putting up videos that can appeal to the millions of people on the new app," said Neha.