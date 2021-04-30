Neha Kakkar recalls the time she used to be 'thin'

The actor posted a series of pictures on Instagram, where she is dressed in a white and green suit. She paired this up with a heavy necklace and earrings, which she revealed were gifted by her mother-in-law.

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar on Saturday shared throwback pictures from the time she used to be fitter.

She wrote about how she used to be slimmer back then, only a few months ago.

"Jab Main Patli Hua Karti Thi, Few Months back! #WhenIUsedToBeThin #NehaKakkar #NehuDiaries," she wrote.

Neha has been trying to shed the kilos and has been keeping her fans updated about her workout regime. She took to social media to post a video of her working out a few days back.

Meanwhile, the singer has put out her new a music video "Majaneya", featuring celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

