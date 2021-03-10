Neha Kakkar shares first look of Rubina-Abhinav's music video 'Marjaneya'

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakker took to Instagram on Wednesday, to share the first look of celebrity couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's new music video Marjaneya.

The news was also shared by Rubina and Abhinav on their Instagram profiles. The music video will release on March 18. In the first look, Abhinav sports a blue and pink printed shirt with cream shorts, while Rubina stuns in an orange bikini top and sarong skirt.