Neha Kakkar super excited to appear on Bigg Boss OTT

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar and her brother and music director Tony Kakkar are quite excited to be part of the special episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT' -- 'Sunday ka Vaar'.

Talking about the upcoming episode, Neha said: "It is beyond exciting for me to come on Bigg Boss OTT. The show is filled with entertainment, especially the 'Sunday ka Vaar'. I am looking forward to sharing the stage with Karan Johar. Can't wait to talk to the contestants who have been entertaining us for a month now and have some over-the-top masti!"