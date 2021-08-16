Neha Kakkar, Yasser Desai's 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' hits 100 mn views on YouTube

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Singers Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai's track 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' has touched 100 million views on YouTube within one year of release.

The track composed by Rajat Nagpal features Neha Sharma and Sidharth Shukla.

Excited at the views it has amassed, Neha Kakkar says: "Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is one of the most special songs I've sung. I get requested to sing this song very often and that goes to show the impact it has made on the listeners. Congratulations to Desi Music Factory for putting this wonderful song together."