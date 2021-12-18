Neha Kakkar's 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' crosses 101 million views

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) The reprised version of 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' sung by Neha Kakkar, has clocked 101 million views on YouTube. For Neha, it felt like her own composition as she was quite involved emotionally during the rendition.

Elated with the milestone response, the singer said, "I think that I got to own the reprised version of 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' because I sang it in a way I would if I had composed it. This song has a special fan following and it warms my heart to hear it being requested by my fans. Rajat Nagpal (composer) has given me a gem of a song and I'm grateful."