Neha Kakkar's 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa' garners 50m views

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) The Punjabi song 'Khad Tainu Main Dassa', sung by Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, has garnered 50 million views (and counting), and the singer duo has thanked their fans for the milestone.

The song is written by Kaptaan and composed by Rajat Nagpal.

Neha says, "'Khad Tainu Main Dassa' is a relatable song for those in love. Rohanpreet and I have poured our hearts and art into it. I have nothing but gratitude for those who made this song a hit. I want to thank Rajat for making such a wonderful song and Anshul for backing it so impeccably."