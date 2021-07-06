Neha Marda credits her father for making it as an actress

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Television actress Neha Marda, who plays Shubra in the show "Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti", says acting was never on her mind. It was her father's guidance and encouragement that set her on the path.

"I never really wanted to become an actress, I wanted to be a performer. But when I got the opportunity, my father convinced me to give it a shot. Coming from a non-entertainment family, I had no idea about the industry and how it worked. Had my father not been there to guide me, I wouldn't have made it till here. I also guess it is because of dance, I was noticed, otherwise nobody would have ever seen my potential," Neha tells IANS.