Neha Marda: 'Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti' taught me a lot about myself

"The show has taught me a lot about myself, my beliefs, my stands and independence in family life too and I have truly seen myself grow with each passing day. I am so prepared and excited to be a mother now and I know I can do it well because I handle both Rishi and Roli on screen and off screen," sayd Neha.

Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actress Neha Marda, who plays a mother of two on the show "Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti", says she is excited to start a family of her own after being part of the show.

The show, which completed 100 episodes recently, celebrated with a small get-together in Surat, where it is presently being shot. Keeping social distancing measures in mind, the cast and crew came together for a small cake-cutting ceremony.

Neha says that she was always very confident of the show doing well. "I always had a very good and strong feeling about this show when I first read the script. The story was familiar yet unique in its own way and specially the making which is why the journey of bringing it to life has been very enriching and exciting. Marking 100 episodes is truly an amazing feeling and I am sure plenty of such milestones await us."

Her co-actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi adds: "I am absolutely delighted at this tremendous achievement and humbled by the response that is pouring in by the audience. Never did I imagine that a story of such a small family would touch so many hearts and connect with our viewers. The journey has been a smooth sail uptil now and I really look forward to exploring my character further and entertaining our viewer."

"Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti" airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

anj/vnc