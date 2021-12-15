Nehha Pendse on winning Best Actress at Pune film fest

The actress received this award for the Marathi movie 'June' and she spills beans on the success of this movie at the fest, saying: "It's a wonderful feeling to see how well our film is received by audiences and critics from around the world. 'June' has been a soul-enriching journey for me. Nikhil, Suhrud and Vaibhav really helped me unravel complex emotions on-screen. I discovered a new love for filmmaking after working behind the scenes of 'June' as a producer. I am really happy that my viewers and global critics are enjoying our work."

Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Actress Nehha Pendse has talked about the experience of her debut in film production and winning the award for Best Actress at the 19th Pune International Film Festival (PIFF).

'June' is a Marathi movie directed by Suhrud Godbole and Vaibhav Khisti and produced by Shardul Singh Bayas, Pavan Malu, Nikhil Mahajan and Nehha Pendse.

When asked about her upcoming projects after 'June's success, Nehha revealed: "I want to dive headfirst into making more meaningful content. My upcoming film 'Raavsaheeb' has already begun and we have garnered immense response after our first announcement. It will be one of the most diverse Marathi films power-packed with action and drama. We are sure audiences show the same kind of excitement and love for this film as well."

Nehha has recently launched a new restaurant. She further added when asked about any other vertical that she will be stepping into or is planning for, she says: "In future I am also planning to step into start-ups and other businesses. Some plans are already in the pipeline and I won't stop until I bring my dream project to reality."

The trio of Nikhil Mahajan, Jitendra Joshi and Nehha Pendse will soon be going on floors with the shoot of their upcoming project, the details of which were not revealed by Nehha.

"Nikhil and Jitendra are best in their craft and they are one of the finest filmmakers in our industry today. This film will surely have an exciting plot with hard-hitting entertainment. But that's all I can say now."

