Neil Nitin Mukesh shares heartfelt birthday wish for father Nitin Mukesh

The 'New York' actor took to his Instagram handle, and shared the video in which Nitin could be seen cutting the birthday cake while his granddaughter Nurvi, who is seated on his lap, sings "Happy birthday".In the caption, he wrote, "Happy Birthday dearest papa. You are my world. The best father, the Best grandfather ever. Have a fabulous day and an even better year ahead."Further wishing his father, Neil added, "You are my reason to smile. You are my biggest strength. I pray to God every day that He blesses you with all the happiness in the world. @nitinmukesh9 #happybirthday #71."Earlier this month, Neil had shared a wish on social media for his father on the occasion of Father's Day saying he is a "complete Papa's boy".Neil's father Nitin Mukesh is an acclaimed playback singer known for his work with notable music directors like Mohammed Zahur Khayyam, Laxmikant Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, Rajesh Roshan, Nadeem Shravan, Anand Milind during the 1980s and 1990s.He has lent his voice to many iconic Bollywood songs including Anil Kapoor's 'My Name is Lakhan' and has voiced for actors like Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and others. (ANI)