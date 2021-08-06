Neil Patrick Harris to make his comedy TV return with Netflix's 'Uncoupled'

Washington [US], August 6 (ANI): Multi-hyphenate star Neil Patrick Harris is all set to make his TV comedy series return in a big way. The 'How I Met Your Mother' alum has been tapped as the lead in 'Uncoupled', which is Netflix's new comedy series.



According to Deadline, the new series will be created and executive produced by 'Younger and Emily in Paris' creator/executive producer Darren Star and longtime 'Modern Family' executive producer Jeffrey Richman.

Harris will also executive produce the high-profile show from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Filming for 'Uncoupled' is slated to begin in New York later this year.

The series will centre around Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after 17 years.

Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares at the same time, losing what he thought was his soul mate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City.

The series hails from Star and Richman's banners, Darren Star Productions and Jeffrey Richman Productions, respectively. Jax Media's Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns will executive produce the series with Harris, Star and Richman.

This new show marks five-time Emmy winner and Tony winner Harris' return to Netflix where he previously starred as Count Olaf in 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'.

As per Deadline, he will next be seen in Warner Bros.' 'The Matrix 4', which comes out December 22, and Lionsgate's 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent', which releases April 22. (ANI)

