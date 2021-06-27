Neil's birthday wish for father Nitin Mukesh: You are my reason to smile

Neil shared a video on Instagram where Nitin can be seen cutting the birthday cake while his granddaughter Nurvi, who is seated on his lap, sings "Happy birthday".

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took to social media to share an adorable birthday wish for his father, veteran singer Nitin Mukesh on his 71st birthday on Sunday.

"Happy Birthday dearest papa. You are my world. The best father, the Best grandfather ever. Have a fabulous day and an even better year ahead. You are my reason to smile. You are my biggest strength. I pray to God everyday that He blesses you with all the happiness in the world. @nitinmukesh9 #happybirthday #71," Neil wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Neil shared a wish on social media for his father on the occasion of Father's Day saying he is a "complete Papa's boy".

"HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO WORLDS BEST FATHER @nitinmukesh9. Love you the most in this world Paa. I am complete Papas Boy .. I pray that I can be even half as good a father to Nurvi as you are to us #mypapa #bestfather #happyfathersday," the actor wrote.

--IANS

abh/dpb