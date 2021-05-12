Nellai Siva passes away, Parthiepan and Krishna remember the comedy actor!

Famous comedy actor Nellai Siva(69) passed away last evening at his residence in Tirunelveli. Having made his debut in Pandirajan's Aan Paavam, Siva had acted around 15 films with actor Vijay and shared screen space with almost all the leading actors in Tamil cinema.
He was well-known for his comedy scenes with Vadivelu, Parthiepan, and Vijay. Known for his unique Nellai Tamil slang, directors would rope him for films that demand Tirunelveli-based characters.
Actor Kreshna who had acted with Nellai Siva in a few films tweeted: "One of the nicest actors I had the privilege to work with. He always telling us jokes and entertaining the crew. May his soul rest in peace ayya. #nellaisiva".
Parthiepan had posted an interview of Nellai Siva in which the actor said that it was for Ivan, he got the cheque for 10000 rupees. But Siva didn't have a bank account so, it was Parthiepan who called up the bank manager and helped Siva to open a bank account