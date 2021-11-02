Nelson Dhilipkumar: 'Beast' will be a different film for me and Vijay sir!

In his recent interview with The Film Companion, director Nelson Dhilipkumar has said that Beast will be a different film for him and Vijay. "It will be different from my previous films and at the same time, it would be unique from Vijay sir's previous films", said the director.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film also has an ensemble of actors including Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Das, Shine Tom Chacko, Lilliput Faruqi, and Yogi Babu in pivotal characters.