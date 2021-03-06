Nelson kicks off location recce in Russia for 'Thalapathy 65'!

Director Nelson Dhilipkumar has shared a few pictures on his Instagram pages and fans have found that the director is on a location recce for his upcoming biggie with Thalapathy Vijay.
Produced by Sun Pictures, crucial scenes of the film will be shot in Russia. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the multilingual magnum opus and Manoj Paramahamsa of Nanban fame will be cranking the camera.
National Award-winning duo Anbariv will be choreographing the action sequences for the biggie. Sources say that the shoot of the new film will begin only after the release of Nelson's upcoming comedy action thriller Doctor with Sivakarthikeyan.
The makers are also holding talks with three leading ladies to pair opposite Vijay in the film.