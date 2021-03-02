'Nenjam Marapathillai' postponed once again?

Rockfort Entertainment has snapped the theatrical rights of Selvaraghavan's long-delayed Nenjam Marapathillai and scheduled the film to hit the screens on March 5.
The latest update is that in an application filed by M/s Radiance Media Pvt Ltd, the Honourable High Court of Madras granted an injunction until 15.03.2021, restraining the respondents' Escape Artists Motion Pictures from releasing the movie Nenjam Marappathillai.
Produced by Ondraga Entertainment, Glo Studios, and Escape Artists, SJ Suryah plays a greedy industrialist in the film, Nandita Swetha plays his wife, and Regina Cassandra essays the role of their child's caretaker and maid.
The shoot of the film was wrapped way back in 2016 but due to financial issues, the makers couldn't release the film for more than four years.