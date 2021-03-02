'Nenjam Marapathillai' postponed once again?

Rockfort Entertainment has snapped the theatrical rights of Selvaraghavan's long-delayed Nenjam Marapathillai and scheduled the film to hit the screens on March 5.

The latest update is that in an application filed by M/s Radiance Media Pvt Ltd, the Honourable High Court of Madras granted an injunction until 15.03.2021, restraining the respondents' Escape Artists Motion Pictures from releasing the movie Nenjam Marappathillai.