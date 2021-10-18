'Nenjukku Needhi' is the title of the Article 15 Tamil remake!

It's well known that Udhayanidhi Stalin plays the lead role in the Tamil remake of Article 15 and Arun Raja Kamaraj of Kanaa fame is helming the film. The latest update is that the makers have finalized Nenjukku Needhi as the title of the film.
The film also has an ensemble of actors including Aari, Tanya Ravichandran, Shivani Rajashekar, Yamini Chander, Suresh Chakravarthi, Ilavarasan, Mayilsamy, Abdool Lee, and Ratsasan Saravanan.
Dinesh Krishnan cranks the camera for the film, Dhibu Ninan Thomas is composing the music, and Ruben is taking care of the cuts.
Produced by Bay View Projects LLP and Zee Studios, Romeo Pictures is releasing the film in Tamil Nadu. The makers have completed the shoot and they are currently busy with the post-production works.