Nepal starts administering Chinese vax

Kathmandu, April 7 (IANS) Nepal on Wednesday started administering Chinese Covid-19 vaccines amid a resurgence of new cases int he Himalayan nation.
A batch of the vaccines developed by Sinopharm was delivered to Nepal late last month, reports Xinhua news agency.
According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the Chinese vaccines are being administered from 23 hospitals located at seven districts including Kathmandu.
"The vaccine is being inoculated among the people aged 18-59 years," Jhalak Sharma Gautam, chief of the National Immunization Program under the health ministry, told Xinhua.
Earlier the ministry said that people aged 40-49 years would be vaccinated.
After starting the vaccination campaign on January 27, Nepal has inoculated over 1.7 million people in the two phases.
