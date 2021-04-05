'Nerkonda Paarvai' inspired Pawan Kalyan and Dil Raju to make 'Vakeel Saab'!

At the pre-release event of Vakeel Saab , the Telugu remake of Nerkonda Paarvai/ Pink , the film's co-producer Dil Raju said: "As soon as I watched the Tamil remake of Pink featuring Ajith in the lead, decided that Pawan Kalyan would be apt for the Telugu version. It was my dream to produce a film with Pawan but I was hesitant to approach him. Only with the help of Trivikram, I approached him and he readily agreed".

"While watching the trailer of Nerkonda Paarvai, I only saw Pawan Kalyan and not Ajith as my aim is to produce a film with Pawan Kalyan. Also, the box office success of the Tamil version has given us the confidence to produce the remake here in Telugu", he added.

Vakeel Saab is all set to release on April 9.