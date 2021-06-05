Netflix anthology Navarasa to release in August!

The Netflix anthology Navarasa is likely to release in August. The anthology has nine episodes directed by nine different directors. Navarasa is basically about the nine different expressions and emotions.

Produced by Mani Ratnam and Jayendra for Netflix, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy, Siddharth, Saravanan, Prakash Raj, Gautham Karthik, Alagam Perumal, Ashok Selvan, Prasanna, Vikranth, Simha, Sanath, Revathy, Nithya Menon, Parvathy, Aishwarya Rajesh, Poorna, and Rythvika are also playing the lead roles in the anthology.

Among the directors-- Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, KV Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad, and Halitha Shameem are said to have directed the nine episodes.

Cinematographer PC Sreeram who had worked in Gautham Menon's portion with Suriya has also confirmed the anthology is likely to release in August.