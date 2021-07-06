Netflix casts Michelle Yeoh for 'Witcher' prequel series

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Michelle Yeoh has joined the prequel series cast of 'The Witcher: Blood Origin', along with the previously announced member Laurence O'Fuarain.



According to Variety, Yeoh will star as Scian, the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart.

When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of 'The Witcher', 'Blood Origin' will unfold the story of the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. Netflix has given the limited live-action series a six-episode order.

Yeoh's recent TV credits include 'Star Trek: Discovery', while her recent feature credits include 'Crazy Rich Asians', 'Boss Level', and 'Last Christmas'.

Her upcoming feature roles include Marvel's 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' as well as 'Gunpowder Milkshake' and multiple 'Avatar' sequels. She is also known for her roles in films like 'Tomorrow Never Dies', 'Crouching Tiger', 'Hidden Dragon', and 'Memoirs of a Geisha.'

As per Variety, Declan de Barra will act as executive producer and showrunner on 'Blood Origin' with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also serving as an executive producer.

Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as a creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers. (ANI)

