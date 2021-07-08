Netflix casts Sophia Brown for 'Witcher' prequel series

Washington [US], July 8 (ANI): Hollywood star Sophia Brown has joined the prequel series cast of 'The Witcher: Blood Origin', along with the previously announced member Michelle Yeoh.



According to Variety, the movie will cast Sophia as Eile, an elite warrior who is blessed with the voice of a goddess. She has left her clan and position as a queen's guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the Continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.

Originally, actor Jodie Turner-Smith was cast in the role, but she had to exit the series in April due to scheduling conflicts.

Set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of 'The Witcher', 'Blood Origin' will unfold the story of the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. Netflix has given the limited live-action series a six-episode order.

Brown's previous credits include the TV series 'Girl/Haji', 'The Capture', 'Marcella', 'I Am', 'Clique' and the film 'Disobedience'.

On Tuesday, the makers also added 'Shang-Chi' star Michelle Yeoh to its cast as Scian, the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. Also leading the cast is Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall, who was born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king.

As per Variety, Declan de Barra will act as executive producer and showrunner on 'Blood Origin' with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich also serving as an executive producer.

Andrzej Sapkowski will serve as a creative consultant on the series. Jason Brown and Sean Daniel from Hivemind, and Tomek Baginski and Jarek Sawko from Platige Films will all serve as executive producers. (ANI)

